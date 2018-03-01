Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom Kenya, Nairobi

Head of Trade Marketing



Region:Nairobi

Reporting to: Director- Sales & Distribution

Band: 4.2

Department:Mobile Sales

Role Purpose:

The Head of Trade Marketing and Acquisition will create, drive and manage all promotional activity within the distribution & sales channel. They will also pro-actively drive the brand and ground level animations.

Responsibilities

· Strategically implement and supervise trade marketing initiatives in all the regions

· Grow and retain acquisitions within the regions as well as managing quality of the acquisition

· Budget ownership for all trade marketing activities

· Create all merchandise and in-store collateral

· Create, build and manage mass market/trade marketing animations and road shows

· Pro-actively seek to maximize SIM, devices and electronic airtime, profile and take-up.

· Creation of brand strategy and positioning

· Enforce processes and procedures for customer sign-up

· Work hand in hand with the Regional Sales team and giving them appropriate business advice and support

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or related field from a recognized institution

· Experience in similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)

· Clear FMCG experience

Professional Skills:

· Strong market perception and understanding to select actions with the highest chances of success and growth

· Good knowledge of product marketing basics: marketing mix, exploiting market research materials

· Excellent communication / presentation skills (oral & written)

How to Apply

How to Apply

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.









Mobile Financial Services (MFS) – Business Development Manager

Region:Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Marketing – MFS

Band:4.1

Department:MFS

Role Purpose:

To perform business development for MFS and support the enterprise team in regards to selling MFS products into various industry verticals within and outside Kenya. The person will be responsible for managing the development of MFS channels, eco-systems, merchant networks, paybill and pay for goods partners.

The role will be responsible for the appointment and management of partners. The person will analyse, prioritize and deliver against MFS business growth opportunities within a strategic framework.

Responsibilities

· Develop and manage the Business Development strategy to ensure growth and development of existing and any new services, including but not limited to pay bill, merchant payments, agent network, banking partners and e-commerce payments.

· Research and screen potential MFs opportunities and advice on which ones need to be pursued further- included in the Strategy Road Map.

· Develop, foster and maintain effective relationships with various businesses through the stake holders.

· Manage the development and execution of contracts and processes. Ensure that all negotiations are completed by the under the scope of Telkom Kenyas guidelines.

· Research MFS opportunities and advice on which ones need to be pursued further- included in the Strategy Road Map.

· Provide regular management briefings minimum in a monthly status forum both written or in person on channel, competitor and overall market.

· Following up new business opportunities and setting up meetings/Communicating new product developments to prospective clients taking from end to end.

· Manage and communicate the full pipeline of opportunities being pursued and commutate the status regularly (monthly) to the MFS management team .

Requirements

· Degree in Marketing or other relevant field (or equivalent).

· 5 years hands on experience in Business Development in a highly competitive commercial environment, MFS experience preferred.

· Have strong business/financial acumen with experience developing metrics and pricing and compensation programs.

· Relevant post graduate diploma or degree, Marketing/commercial focus preferred

· Swahili & English (fluent)

Professional Skills:

· Sales Management – experience with management of large sales teams achieving targets

· Partner Management – delivery of results through partners and SLA’s

· Customer focused – passionate about delivery of results to internal and external customers

· Commercially astute – solid understanding of market, competitor, & customer

· Strategically Oriented – solid understanding of the integrated set of products and services included within the MFS portfolio; able to identify opportunities and define and implement these opportunities into reality

· Strong Analytical skills – able to assess reports, identify issues, root cause, and recommend solutions, expert spread sheet skills a distinct advantage.

· Financial Management – develop and manage budgets, drive down costs wherever possible.

· Presentation and communication skills – superior, both written and oral. Experience in report writing an advantage, expert word processor and PowerPoint skills a distinct advantage.

How to Apply

How to Apply

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.









Manager – Carrier Technical Support





Region: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Deputy CTO

Department: Technology Division

Role Purpose :

To be the key coordinator of Carrier Services Projects and Faults management cycle within Technology Division for all carrier customers. This involves coordinating all Carrier surveys and implementations (to ensure they are delivered as per SLA with Technology), developing improvement plans for problematic links and service inventory documentation in order to meet customer service level requirement while delivering serving excellence.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Coordinate all Carrier Service Implementation requirements end to end within Technology Division (From feasibility to implementation and handover process)

· Create and update inventory of Carrier customers link (all details including service designs)

· Coordination with Technology Fault Mgmt. teams: Enterprise Technical support (ETS) , Network Management Center (NMC) and Operations& Maintenance (O&M) to ensure all customer complaints are attended to and resolved within SLA. Mediate in case of delays by either party and thus reduce TTR.

· Reduce customer churn due to technical faults – target 5% of Carrier customers (15 services) per quarter.

· Prepare overall weekly, monthly and quarterly Fault Management reports for ETS & NMC

· Prepare reports of achievements against targets, and recommendations for improvement based on Projects (Surveys and Implementations) and Faults.

· Documentation of all customer setups (all service activation Documents, Service Design Diagrams provided during Handover of services) and have the ETS and NMC teams fully understand end to end setup details for all customer links.

· Develop and document Improvement plans for problematic links.

· Projects and Services Review meetings with Carrier Services on weekly basis & monthly basis

· Complete trainings on schedule internal trainings and staff development program.

Qualifications

· BSC degree in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, Telecommunications or any-related technical degree from a recognized institution.

· 2-3 years and above experience in a senior support role within the telecommunication industry.

Professional Knowledge

· Experience with managing Enterprise and Wholesale customers’ expectations including project and Fault management

· Problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical thinking

· Ability to multi-task in a high pressured, time critical environment.

Professional Skills:

· Planning ,organizing and pro-active approach

· Team-work, communication and co-operation

· Self-motivated person able to work under minimum supervision

· Customer focused, Team player, Efficient and results oriented

· Willing to work a flexible schedule to meet 24/7 business requirements

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge & fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Application should be sent by latest 5th April 2018, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.