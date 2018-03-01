Jobs and Vacancies in a Sweet Manufacturer in Nairobi, Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Marketing / Sales Representative

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing

Our client, a leading sweet manufacturer, is seeking to recruit a Marketing / Sales Representative.

The successful candidate will be responsible for building and maintaining strong professional relationships with clients, ensuring visibility, achievement of sales targets and delivery of high quality customer service to the existent and potential clients.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Act as the point of contact for the customer and handles the distribution of the brand or set of brands within assigned outlets.

· Oversee networking with distributors of FMCG within the region.

· Conduct intensive and structured prospecting of new clients to identify and develop new accounts

· Introduce the company’s profile and communicate the selection of products available

· Focus on increasing the sales and supervise the sales process by follow up on orders, deliveries and collections

· Provide market feedback to the Sales Manager regarding movement of goods / brands

· Ensure payment of receivables in a timely and diplomatic fashion

· Spot and Seize commercial opportunities.

· Customer Focus

· Build and maintain effective customer relationships in order to build strong loyalty

· Handle and respond to existing products queries from clients quickly, effectively and accurately

· Provide customers with the appropriate selection, sampling of products in response of their inquiries and provide quotations accordingly

· Anticipate the client’s needs and provide appropriate solutions to meet these needs.

· Stay abreast of the market conditions and trends Skills

Qualification and Experience

· Bachelor’s degree in Sales and Marketing or related course

· 3-5 years’ experience in marketing, sales of Fast moving consumer goods

· Experience in confectionary sales will be an added advantage

· Have existing network of distributors within the region

· Self-motivated with strong leadership and team player skills

· Ability to work on a team and lead projects

· Ability to work in a fast pace environment with limited resources









Job Vacancy: Operations Manager

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Manufacturing

Our client, a leading sweet manufacturer, is seeking to recruit an Operations Manager.

The successful candidate will oversee production operations and guarantee that manufacturing remains a smooth and efficient process by monitoring employees and organizing workflows.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Be responsible for improving performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability through the implementation of effective methods and strategies.

· Manage a team of managers, training managers, and other direct reports.

· Ensure that all workings are manufactured in a correct, cost effective and timely manner in alignment with specifications and quality requirements

· Chalking out or improve operational systems, processes and best practices that guarantee organizational well-being Purchase materials, plan inventory and ensure warehouse efficiency

· Contribute towards the achievement of company’s strategic and operational objectives

· Examine financial data/statements and use them to improve profitability

· Perform quality controls and monitor production KPI’s

· Recruit, train, supervise and appraise human resources

· Cater to clients’ or personnel’s concerns

Qualification and Experience

· Bachelor of Science in Operations Management or related field

· 3-5 years’ experience in a FMCG organization

· Experience in confectionery will be an added advantage

· Adequate knowledge of organizational effectiveness and operations management

· Budget development and oversight experience

· Familiarity with business and financial principles and practices

· Working knowledge of budgets, forecasting and metrics

· Ability to effectively communicate with all levels of the organization

· Leadership and organizational skills

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com or before close of business 15th March, 2018.

Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line