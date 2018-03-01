Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, Nairobi, Kenya

Mastermind Tobacco (K) Limited

Applications are invited from a suitably qualified candidate to fill the following vacant position:

Operations Manager

Responsibilities

· Manage operations budget to ensure minimal production cost and optimal product quality

· Review operational processes and procedure to ensure they operate at highest possible efficiency

· Collaborate with health/safety manager to develop and implement safety policies for general plant operations

· Oversee the hiring and training of operations personnel to ensure a capable workforce

· Carry out research to discover ways of improving on existing operational processes

· Liaise with purchasing manager to develop and improve supplier relationship

· Delegate and assign work tasks to logistical staff to achieve set processing/manufacturing targets

· Optimize processes by eliminating wastes and other constraints to 1m prove work efficiency

· Oversee the long term planning and initiatives geared towards enhanced operations

· Maintain positive trust relationship with service providers to ensure constant flow of required raw materials

· Maintain accurate inventory and ensure proper storage of received raw materials

· Utilize cost-benefit analytical techniques in improving operational efficiency.

Requirements

· Bsc Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial Engineering from recognized university

· A Masters in Business Administration will be an added advantage

· Over 7 years relevant experience ¡n a busy business environment two of which should be have been at a senior level

· Aged between 35-45 years

· Must be able to direct and motivate operational staff to effectively perform job duties

· Must be able to offer logistical solutions to defects or limitations in production processes.









Transport Manager

Responsibilities

· Prepare, manage and maintain controls on transport budget and overall costs on vehicle operations.

· Coordinate the procurement of equipment and motor vehicle spare parts

· Coordinate the disposal of used motor vehicles and plant

· Oversee the overall maintenance of the fleet

· Maintain and ensure adherence to operational procedures in order to achieve operational excellence

· Coordinate Environment, Health and Safety issues in the department

Requirements

· Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering or HND in Automobile Engineering from a recognized institution

· At least 10 years experience in senior management level

· Ability to prepare timely and accurate management reports and information

· Must be knowledgeable of transport legislation and insurance matters

· Must be familiar with the operations of different types of vehicles and plants.

· Possess good negotiation and communication skills.









Assistant Transport Administration Manager

Requirements

· Should have a degree in Business related studies.

· Diploma in Fleet Management will be an added advantage.

· Aged between 35-45 years.

· Have at least five years relevant experience in transport administration in a busy organization.

· Be ready to travel out of Nairobi occasionally.

· Must have good interpersonal skills and be a good team player.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their applications alongside a detailed CV, copies of certificates and other testimonials, names and address of three referees and a colored passport size photograph to:.

Human Resources & Corporate Affairs Manager

Mastermind Tobacco (K) Ltd

P.O. Box 68144, 00200,

Nairobi

OR emailed to jobs@mastermindkenya.co.ke