Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, Nairobi, Kenya

Mastermind Tobacco (K) Limited
Applications are invited from a suitably qualified candidate to fill the following vacant position:
Operations Manager
Responsibilities
·         Manage operations budget to ensure minimal production cost and optimal product quality
·         Review operational processes and procedure to ensure they operate at highest possible efficiency
·         Collaborate with health/safety manager to develop and implement safety policies for general plant operations
·         Oversee the hiring and training of operations personnel to ensure a capable workforce
·         Carry out research to discover ways of improving on existing operational processes
·         Liaise with purchasing manager to develop and improve supplier relationship
·         Delegate and assign work tasks to logistical staff to achieve set processing/manufacturing targets
·         Optimize processes by eliminating wastes and other constraints to 1m prove work efficiency
·         Oversee the long term planning and initiatives geared towards enhanced operations
·         Maintain positive trust relationship with service providers to ensure constant flow of required raw materials
·         Maintain accurate inventory and ensure proper storage of received raw materials
·         Utilize cost-benefit analytical techniques in improving operational efficiency.
Requirements
·         Bsc Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial Engineering from recognized university
·         A Masters in Business Administration will be an added advantage
·         Over 7 years relevant experience ¡n a busy business environment two of which should be have been at a senior level
·         Aged between 35-45 years
·         Must be able to direct and motivate operational staff to effectively perform job duties
·         Must be able to offer logistical solutions to defects or limitations in production processes.


Transport Manager
Responsibilities
·         Prepare, manage and maintain controls on transport budget and overall costs on vehicle operations.

·         Coordinate the procurement of equipment and motor vehicle spare parts
·         Coordinate the disposal of used motor vehicles and plant
·         Oversee the overall maintenance of the fleet
·         Maintain and ensure adherence to operational procedures in order to achieve operational excellence
·         Coordinate Environment, Health and Safety issues in the department
Requirements
·         Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering or HND in Automobile Engineering from a recognized institution
·         At least 10 years experience in senior management level
·         Ability to prepare timely and accurate management reports and information
·         Must be knowledgeable of transport legislation and insurance matters
·         Must be familiar with the operations of different types of vehicles and plants.
·         Possess good negotiation and communication skills.


Assistant Transport Administration Manager
Requirements
·         Should have a degree in Business related studies.
·         Diploma in Fleet Management will be an added advantage.
·         Aged between 35-45 years.
·         Have at least five years relevant experience in transport administration in a busy organization.
·         Be ready to travel out of Nairobi occasionally.
·         Must have good interpersonal skills and be a good team player.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications alongside a detailed CV, copies of certificates and other testimonials, names and address of three referees and a colored passport size photograph to:.
Human Resources & Corporate Affairs Manager
Mastermind Tobacco (K) Ltd
P.O. Box 68144, 00200,
Nairobi
OR emailed to jobs@mastermindkenya.co.ke
To reach on or before 13th April , 2018

   

