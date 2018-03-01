Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, Nairobi, Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in Mastermind Tobacco, Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:01
Mastermind Tobacco (K) Limited
Applications are invited from a suitably qualified candidate to fill the following vacant position:
Operations Manager
Responsibilities
· Manage operations budget to ensure minimal production cost and optimal product quality
· Review operational processes and procedure to ensure they operate at highest possible efficiency
· Collaborate with health/safety manager to develop and implement safety policies for general plant operations
· Oversee the hiring and training of operations personnel to ensure a capable workforce
· Carry out research to discover ways of improving on existing operational processes
· Liaise with purchasing manager to develop and improve supplier relationship
· Delegate and assign work tasks to logistical staff to achieve set processing/manufacturing targets
· Optimize processes by eliminating wastes and other constraints to 1m prove work efficiency
· Oversee the long term planning and initiatives geared towards enhanced operations
· Maintain positive trust relationship with service providers to ensure constant flow of required raw materials
· Maintain accurate inventory and ensure proper storage of received raw materials
· Utilize cost-benefit analytical techniques in improving operational efficiency.
Requirements
· Bsc Mechanical / Electrical / Industrial Engineering from recognized university
· A Masters in Business Administration will be an added advantage
· Over 7 years relevant experience ¡n a busy business environment two of which should be have been at a senior level
· Aged between 35-45 years
· Must be able to direct and motivate operational staff to effectively perform job duties
· Must be able to offer logistical solutions to defects or limitations in production processes.
Transport Manager
Responsibilities
· Prepare, manage and maintain controls on transport budget and overall costs on vehicle operations.
· Coordinate the procurement of equipment and motor vehicle spare parts
· Coordinate the disposal of used motor vehicles and plant
· Oversee the overall maintenance of the fleet
· Maintain and ensure adherence to operational procedures in order to achieve operational excellence
· Coordinate Environment, Health and Safety issues in the department
Requirements
· Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering or HND in Automobile Engineering from a recognized institution
· At least 10 years experience in senior management level
· Ability to prepare timely and accurate management reports and information
· Must be knowledgeable of transport legislation and insurance matters
· Must be familiar with the operations of different types of vehicles and plants.
· Possess good negotiation and communication skills.
Assistant Transport Administration Manager
Requirements
· Should have a degree in Business related studies.
· Diploma in Fleet Management will be an added advantage.
· Aged between 35-45 years.
· Have at least five years relevant experience in transport administration in a busy organization.
· Be ready to travel out of Nairobi occasionally.
· Must have good interpersonal skills and be a good team player.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their applications alongside a detailed CV, copies of certificates and other testimonials, names and address of three referees and a colored passport size photograph to:.
Human Resources & Corporate Affairs Manager
Mastermind Tobacco (K) Ltd
P.O. Box 68144, 00200,
Nairobi
OR emailed to jobs@mastermindkenya.co.ke
To reach on or before 13th April , 2018