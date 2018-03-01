Jobs and Vacancies in Dafabet Kenya

Our client, Dafabet Kenya, is an online sports betting company and home to some of the best gaming products on the web including odds, cash-out, instant pay-outs, live streaming and wide array of other gaming products.





They are seeking to recruit a motivated and self-driven professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:

Digital Customer Contact – Retention Agent

Reporting to the Digital Customer Team Lead, the position is responsible for working in line with Dafabet’s acquisition and retention strategy through social media and liasing with customers to continue betting through Dafabet’s digital channels.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Understanding customer user journey to ensure why customers are (and are not) registering, depositing and betting with Dafabet.

· Understanding Dafabet’s customer acquisition and retention program.

· Making outbound communications to: Customers who have registered but not deposited, Customers who have registered, deposited and not placed a bet,

· Customers who have place a bet but have not returned to Dafabet to place another bet, Customer who have issues with their accounts, Customers who have complaints.

· Understanding customers’ concerns as well as providing feedback and reports to the Team Lead to ensure continuous improvement and customer retention.

Qualifications:

· Degree in Marketing or in any other related field

· Have proven experience in a social media/marketing environment

· Have strong customer and problem solving skills

· Ability to lead teams, provide & receive constructive feedback and build team-based activities

· Available to work with 24/7 shifting and work weekends and holidays in order to monitor operations

· Have good knowledge of MS Office applications

· Have excellent communication skills

· Should be of high personal integrity, with sense of responsibility and accountability.

· Have an understanding of betting and a passion for sport is desirable

· Previous experience of managing a Customer Services team will be an added advantage.









Digital Customer Contact – Inbound Agent

Reporting to the Digital Customer Team Lead, the position is responsible for responding promptly and effectively to incoming contacts, chats, emails and providing technical support to customers.

The position will also be involved in managing contacts and addressing customer concerns made via social media platforms

The position will work in line with the social media team to support the marketing strategy to drive engagement and conversion to our clients’ platforms

Principal Accountabilities:

· Promptly handling and resolving customers’ issue via email, chat and social media platforms while maintaining the set quality standards of customer contacts.

· Understanding customer needs and providing efficient feedback to the Team Lead

· Educate and advise customers on the company’s marketing strategies, ongoing promotions as well as all aspects of Dafabet products to enhance customer satisfaction and first call resolution.

· Coordinating well with other colleagues, superiors and other departments

· Maintaining professionalism while attending to customers regardless of the issue or customer’s demeanor and must successfully handle difficult/sensitive issues.

· Following internal department procedures and compliance to company-wide rules and policies

· Following up and resolving escalated customer issues in a timely manner

· Proactively develop customer relationships by maintaining contact at an appropriate level

Key Skills and Qualifications:

· Have Degree / Diploma in Marketing or any other related field

· Should be Fluent in English and Swahili

· Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to deal effectively and professionally with difficult customers

· Have proven social media and marketing experience

· Be a proven team player with a can do attitude and have flexible approach to working in a dynamic and often hectic environment

· Should be customer service oriented and have a proven ability to see problems through to their resolution

· Have experience in customer service having worked in a contact center environment with high contact volume

· Should be proficient in MS Office

· Should have high personal integrity, with sense of responsibility and accountability

· Be able to multi-task, with high level of initiative and resourcefulness

· Be results-oriented with a sense of urgency and manages stress and pressure well

How to Apply