Jobs and Vacancies in AFEX, Lonrho

AFEX, a Lonrho company, provides camp construction, catering, management and logistics support to the Oil and Gas, Mining, UN and NGO sectors, in some of the most remote corners of Africa.





With headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, AFEX provides international standard service delivery, combined with 30 years of regional operational experience.

The AFEX Team is dedicated to ensuring clients have peace of mind that their projects will run on schedule and to budget, with their personnel being cared for to a high international standard.

AFEX wishes to recruit a competent, innovative and self-driven person to fill the following position:

Maintenance Supervisor

Job Summary: The Maintenance Supervisor is responsible for the day to day safe and efficient running of all general maintenance functions; construction, plumbing, carpentry, repair and maintenance of structures and related physical facilities within AFEX premises and perform related work as required.

To assist with setting up and maintaining the General preventative maintenance system on Agility, assigning tasks and ensuring their completion within the Maintenance team.

Responsibilities;

· Work together with department staff and employees to provide an efficient maintenance service.

· Accomplishes work requirements by orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, and coaching employees; supervising sub-contractors as necessary and working with the General Manager to ensure sub-contractor work completed as contracted.

· Meets construction and maintenance work standards by following production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving operational problems and identifying work process improvements.

· Create and maintain the general preventative maintenance plan, working with Agility to track and monitor tasks.

· Ensure PMP tasks are completed in a timely manner by confirming instructions for carpentry, plumbing, electrical, concrete, painting, and related trades; conducting inspections, approving work and ensuring completion of tasks.

· Register, track, and respond to any reactive maintenance issues.

· Regularly inspect the Camp to identify any reactive maintenance works to be done.

· Approves construction & maintenance work by conducting inspections.

· Maintains safe, secure, and healthy work environment by following and enforcing standards and procedures; complying with legal regulations and AFEX QHSE Work Instructions and SOPs, assisting with JSAs and method statements where necessary

· Ensure that all laborer’s work in a safe and secure manner following AFEX guidelines.

· Conduct daily toolbox talks and direct the daily activities of the maintenance team

· Oversee tools and material inventory with the site Maintenance store man.

· Work with the Maintenance Store man to manage new orders, ensuring spares and maintenance stock are kept at a satisfactory level.

· Bring any issues to the attention of the General Manager immediately.

· Ensure cost efficient use of department materials and equipment.

Working Safe:

· Ensure that any work is done in line with AFEX’s Health and Safety guidelines.

· Must always, as far as is practicable, work with a ‘buddy’ in case of an incident.

· Must be aware of the dangers and risks specific to trade.

· Must be aware of what PPE is appropriate for the tasks being undertaken.

· Must be aware of the correct methods of manual handling, and risks of lifting heavy loads.

· Must be aware of the risks of working at heights including work from ladders, scaffolds, and roofs.

· Must be aware of the risks of working in enclosed/confined spaces, including trenches and tanks.

· Must be aware of the fire risks and what action to take in the event of a fire.

· Must be aware of when a permit to work if required for certain tasks.

· Must be aware of when Lock Out Tag Out (LOTO) procedure must be followed.

· Safely cordon off area of work from public before commencement of works.

· Safely clear worksite of items and obstructions on completion of task.

· To understand the AFEX requirement for QHSE in the workplace including employee and team responsibilities, to ensure continuous adherence to QHSE policies, procedures and work instructions and to proactively promote a quality, health and safety approach in all areas of your work.

Skills & Competencies;

· Good communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively within a team setting.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Basic computer literacy

· Able to work with power tools

· A good team leader

Minimum Qualifications / Trade Specific Requirements:

· A diploma in a relevant field

· A degree will be an added advantage

· 5 years’ experience working on a similar role.

· Sound knowledge of Agility

· Good at project management and able to plan ahead and follow up tasks

· Clear focus on Quality

· Developing standards

· Some knowledge of supply management

· Strong written and verbal communication skills;

· Ability to use computer programs such as Word, Excel, and Power Point;

· Willingness to work in South Sudan

· Delivering accurate and timely results.









Procurement Officer

Job Summary: Following AFEX rules and regulations, procure good quality products and services at the most affordable price, ensuring that the product / service is received and delivered in a timely safe and secure manner.

Manage, monitor and report on the supplier relationship, quality of the products and any other variances that may occur in the buying process.

Key Duties and Tasks:

· Procurement of all commodities (goods and services) required by AFEX following the receipt of a properly approved requisition slip or purchase order;

1. Negotiate with the preferred suppliers and / or seek 3 quotations.

2. Write up the LPOs and seek authorisation in accordance with AFEX SOPs.

3. Place orders and follow up with suppliers to ensure accurate and timely delivery of the order.

4. Send LPO to the Storeman for accurate physical receipt and inventory of goods.

· Ensure that suppliers’ products and services are of the highest quality and that standards conform to AFEX specifications.

· Negotiate and choose suppliers who can deliver customer expectations and AFEX standards.

· Prepare tender documents, agree payment terms and credit facilities with suppliers.

· Develop and maintain good supplier relationships, keeping abreast of market developments and sourcing new suppliers as and when required.

· Seek improvements in supplier efficiency and quality of product and service.

· Use customer satisfaction surveys to seek feedback on the products and services and act where necessary.

· Complete all administrative duties and paperwork in line with AFEX SOPs, rules and regulations.

· Monitor and report on any orders or stock that are wrong, poor quality, out of date / expired or incorrect in quantity.

· To understand the AFEX requirement for QHSE in the workplace including employee and team responsibilities, to ensure continuous adherence to QHSE policies, procedures and work instructions and to proactively promote a quality, health and safety approach in all areas of your work.

· To work in full accordance with AFEX Group policies, procedures, work instructions and all relevant elements of AFEX Management Systems;

General Requirements:

· Good communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively within a team setting.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Good negotiation skills.

· Honesty and integrity.

· Basic computer literacy.

· Ability to prioritize, with attention to detail.

· Good decision making and problem solving.

Qualifications:

· Diploma in purchasing or supply chain management

· 5 years’ experience working on a similar role.

· Due to the nature of the work, the post holder must be reliable and truthful.

· Willingness to work in South Sudan