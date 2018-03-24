JEFF KOINANGE among VVIPs invited to the glamorous wedding of Africa’s richest man’s daughter - PHOTOs

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - Award winning Kenyan journalist, Jeff Koinange, was among the VVIPs who attended the glamorous wedding of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote's daughter in Lagos on Friday.





The veteran media personality feels honored to have been invited for the wedding which had the likes of Bill Gates, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Mo Ibrahim and ex- Tanzania President, Jakaya Kikwete, as guests.





Taking to social media, Jeff wrote:





“ About last night: Lagos and the Wedding of the Year.....Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote's Daughter.....Over 2,500 VVIP’s!!...Believe me when I say the WHO'S who was there....from Bill Gates to Mo Ibrahim to Jakaya Kikwete to Nigeria's Best and Brightest! And the icing was Davido and Wizkid performing together! Someone say Oh MY!!! What a SHOW! Thanks for the LOVE, Nigeria!!! CONGRATS Fatima and Jamil!!! ”





