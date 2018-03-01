It’s Standard Group’s Nakuru boss ALEX KIPROTICH who issued fake recruitment letters to the 132 youths arrested (PHOTO EVIDENDE),

Monday, March 26, 2018 - The 132 suspects who were arrested with fake recruitment letters at the Moi Barracks Recruits Training College (RTC) in Eldoret where they had reported for admission were given the letters by Standard Media Group’s Nakuru Bureau, Alex Kiprotich Chepkoit.





Photos of Kiprotich issuing the letters in his office have emerged.





He demanded money before issuing the 132 youths fake letters which were detected when they went for admission at the College.





