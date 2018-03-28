It’s my body, deal with it! Ex-Ebru TV’s KAMENE GORO tells haters as shares more N@K3D PHOTOs

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 -

Former Ebru TV presenter, Kamene Goro, has hit out those criticizing her for sharing lingerie photos on social media with more hot pics.





The curvaceous media personality has been sharing her lingerie photos to encourage plus size ladies to love their bodies.





Some people took issue with her bold move but she is clearly unapologetic.





Taking to social media, she wrote:





“ I love that @doubledeeske picked me to go on this brilliant journey of self-love and discovery, because I have been confronted with the reality that is my body, and I love it! It's really surprised the impact a little photo of a big girl in some really pretty underwear can have. How hateful some can be but how loving more of you are. So to those of you who caught such deep feelings about the…



