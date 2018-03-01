IDA ODINGA is to be blamed for RAILA’s downfall, She misadvised the old mzee and soul her soul for billions.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - According to Alla Wadi, Mama Ida Odinga is to blame for Raila’s political downfall.





He claims that she is the one who is misadvising the former Prime Minister and led him to a trap of accepting to work with Uhuru Kenyatta in exchange for money.





He further claims that Ida Odinga has a habit of meddling in party affairs at Orange House and she is a spoiler.





Here’s Wadi’s post on Ida Odinga.

