I will make RAILA pay for betraying us after joining UHURU in Jubilee and ejecting me from Senate leadership - WETANGULA

Sunday March 25, 2018

- Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has accused NASA leader, Raila Odinga, of betraying them and going ahead to eject him as Senate Minority Leader.





Speaking in Chwele Market yesterday, Wetangula vowed to make Raila pay for his betrayal.





He said that he, and other NASA co-principals, will make Raila's union with President Uhuru Kenyatta very uncomfortable that he will wish he never betrayed them and never joined Jubilee in the first place.





Wetang'ula said his...



