I have no regrets for joining Jubilee and agreeing to work with UHURU! RAILA says, even my NASA people know I am right

Sunday March 25, 2018

- NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has insisted that his push for electoral reforms has not changed despite coming to an understanding with President Uhuru Kenyatta to work together for the common good.





Odinga said he had no regrets whatsoever for joining Jubilee and agreeing to work with Uhuru Kenyatta.





He noted that while there was a clear need for electoral changes, the Government still had a part to play in ensuring the reforms took place.





“Even with that...



