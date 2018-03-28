I am detained in a tiny toilet at JKIA and have not been allowed to eat or shower for 3 days – MIGUNA MIGUNA laments

I am detained in a tiny toilet at JKIA and have not been allowed to eat or shower for 3 days – MIGUNA MIGUNA lamentsNews 06:45
Wednesday March 28, 2018 - Combative Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has complained of maltreatment in the hands of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s goons in the name of police officers and immigration officials.
In a facebook post, Miguna revealed that he was being detained in a tiny toilet at the airport and has not been allowed to eat or shower for three days.
"I am detained inside a tiny and filthy toilet without access to...
