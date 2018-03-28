I am consulting on my resignation - Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO shocks everyone.

Thursday, March 28, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, confessed on Wednesday that he is contemplating resigning from his seat citing ‘persistent challenges’





Taking to social media, Sonko admitted that he has been overwhelmed by the demands of the job and is seriously thinking about quitting.





However, the flashy politician revealed that unlike his former deputy, Polycarp Igathe, who resigned in January, he will consult widely before making the final decision.



