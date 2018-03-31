How ALFRED MUTUA and his Gacungwa, LILIAN NG’ANG’A, are enjoying Easter somewhere in Africa - PHOTOs

Saturday, March 31, 2018 - Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, and his partner, Lillian, are having a  good time somewhere in Africa this Easter Holiday.

Taking to social media, Mutua shared lovely up photos of him and Lilian from an undisclosed location.

He wrote:

I remember the words of the song by Louis Armstrong “A wonderful World” every day of my life. This Easter we are exploring another gem of our amazing African continent. I thank God for his blessings and for giving Lillian and I a sense of adventure.”

