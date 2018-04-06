Hotel Jobs in Kenya

My client a 3 star hotel based in Mt. Kenya region is seeking to recruit competent staff in the following positions:

Restaurant / Banqueting Manager

Reporting to the General Manager, the Restaurant Manager will manage the day to day food & beverage operations of the hotel in a professional manner.

Job Specifications:

· A Diploma in hotel management or related field from a recognized training institution.

· A minimum of 3 years progressive experience in the hospitality industry preferably in a similar role.

· Have great verbal and written communication skills.

· Be proactive.

· Possess excellent forecasting and budgeting skills.

· Work well with colleagues.

· Have a good understanding of inventory management systems.

· Must have attention to detail

Marketing Executive

Reporting to the General Manager, the Marketing Executive will be responsible for managing the hotel sales and marketing activities.

Job Specifications:

· Diploma in Marketing or a related major.

· 2 years experience

· Additional training on brand and product management, sales management and evaluation, marketing communication, market research, telemarketing, direct sales and organizational communication will be an added advantage

· Excellent writing, interpersonal and public-speaking skills

· Must be an effective leader, strong negotiator and avid problem-solvers

· Demonstrate a track record assembly and execution of sales and marketing plans, achieving revenue targets and running campaigns from start to finish

· Abilities to manage different projects simultaneously, facilitate group meetings and motivate team members

Cooks

Reporting to the chef the cook will ensure that food is produced according to set standards.

Job Specification:

· The cook must have 3 years of experience in a busy hotel kitchen.

· Certificate in food production will be an added advantage.

· A medical certificate from a government health facility.

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their detailed cover letter and CV ( do not attach certificates) to jgichuki@tescomgroup.com.

Closing date 6th April 2018.