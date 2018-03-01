Here’s the University LADY sleeping with Mwingi Central MP, GIDEON MULYUNGI, she wrecked his marriage with DOREEN (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - Ex-Ebru TV anchor, Doreen Gatwiri, recently exposed her husband, Gideon Mulyungi, as a wife barterer and filed for divorce.





The s3xy TV girl who was married as a second wife by the controversial MP claimed that he has been beating her like a dog.





However, we have found out that Doreen is seeking a divorce with her husband over his illicit affair with a University lady.





The assault is just a cover up.





The wealthy MP has an affair with a law student from University of Nairobi called Everlyn Chelangat.





Everyln has been posting photos on social media hanging out with Gideon Mulyungi’s guzzlers at his Karen home and mocking his ex-wife, Doreen Gatwiri.





In one of the photos, she is seen flossing with this Range Rover KCD 268 U, the same Range Rover that Doreen was flossing with sometime last year when she was still living with the...



