Here’s the toilet where MIGUNA MIGUNA was holed up for days before he was deported, Kenya has gone to the dogs (PHOTOs).

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - Self proclaimed NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, has been suffering in a toilet at JKIA before he was forcefully deported.





A guy shared disturbing photos of the toilet where Miguna was holed up for two days before he was abducted and taken away.





He was then deported to Dubai.





Miguna had been sent by this guy to buy him dinner since he was not being provided with food by his captors and when he came back, he found out that the troubled NRM leader had already being abducted and deported.





See photos of the toilet where Miguna was holed up for two days before he...



