Here’s MIGUNA MIGUNA’s statement from a toilet at JKIA Terminal 2, He is being treated like a dog (READ)

A Statement on my continued incommunicado detention by the despots in violation of numerous court orders.





By Dr. Miguna Miguna, at a toilet located at terminal 2, domestic arrivals , March 28, 2018.





Yesterday, my advocates obtained an order from the High Court directing the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Cordination of National Government, Fred Matiang’i, Director of Immigration, Gordon Kihalangwa, the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Bounett, Director of Criminal Inve stigations, George Kinoti, head of the Flying Squad, Said Kiprotich, the OCPD for JKIA, and the Attorney General to release me forthwith from incommunicado detention.





The High Court also ordered that I appear before the duty judge today, March 28th at 9am, together with the above mentioned parties.





Despite the court order and as they have done consistently before, the respondents have not released me.





They have locked out my lawyers from accessing me since my illegal detention last evening.





They also unsuccessfully attempted to evade service of the court order.





In full view of the media and therefore the entire world, the respondents physically assaulted me, tore my clothes, refused to…



