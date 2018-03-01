Here’s MIGUNA full statement on how he was deported to DUBAI, they sedated the General, this is SAD.

NRM’s General Miguna Miguna’s Statement from Dubai International Airport, March 29, 2018





I am at the passenger waiting area at the Dubai International Airport. I have gone through basic tests which have confirmed that I was forcefully placed aboard EK722 Emirates Airline flight from Nairobi to Dubai that arrived this morning.





About 50 heavily armed thugs led by the uniformed Somali policeman who had commanded them on Monday, violently broke into the toilet I had been detained incommunicado in at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport, didn’t identify themselves, wrestled me to the ground, held onto and sat on me as a group of four different thugs injected substances to both my soles, arms, hands, both sides of my ribs and basically all over my body until I passed out.





Today, at around 5:25am, after the Emirates had landed and passengers were disembarking, I regained consciousness and asked a person seated next to me who also appeared like a flying squad officer, “where are we?” He told me that we were in Dubai.





Three burley men dressed in Air Emirates yellow reflector jackets approached me and rudely demanded that I disembark from the plane. The most obnoxious one introduced himself as “Njihia”, he claimed that a bunch of loose papers he held in his hands were my “documents.”





I explained to him that I wouldn’t go anywhere with him; that he didn’t have my valid Kenyan passport and that he is a criminal who had not only abducted, drugged and forcefully removed me from Kenya against my will and in violation of numerous court orders.





I told the Air Emirates crew that flying an unconscious and drugged man like me from Kenya to…



