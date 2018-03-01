Here’s a ‘brother’ to Sports CS RASHID ACHESA who is conning people, he always hangs around Golf Hotel, Kakamega (PHOTOs)

Sunday, March 25, 2018 - There is a notorious conman by the name Mark, who is conning people in Kakamega and its environs.

He claims to be a brother to Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Achesa, but he is just a conman.

He always hangs around Golf Hotel in Kakamega with a big phone pretending that he is employing people at Rashid’s office.

A lady nearly fell for the trap of this notorious conman.

She shared a WhatsApp conversation that she had with Mark .

He was demanding for money to employ her brother at Rashid’s office.

From the conversation, it’s clear that this idiot is a notorious con.

He is smart and cunning.

It’s very easy to....

