Here is why UHURU’s goons chased away journalists from JKIA who were covering MIGUNA MIGUNA’s drama at night

Tuesday March 27, 2018

- The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, barred the media yesterday from covering the dramatic scene that ensued when the self declared NRM General, Miguna Miguna, landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





Sources indicated that the police and General Service Unit (GSU) officers deployed to the airport were instructed not to allow any member of the media into the airport.





The media blackout at JKIA came a few hours after...



