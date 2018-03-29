Here is the PHOTO of the mysterious KIKUYU man called NJIHIA who is brutalising MIGUNA MIGUNA in Dubai

Thursday March 29, 2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, was deported on Wednesday night to Dubai after he failed to surrender his Canadian passport to immigration officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he arrived from Canada on Monday .





According to Miguna’s lawyers, he was accompanied by a Kikuyu man who was identified as Mr Njihia who was allegedly brutalising him and even threatening to beat him.





See a photo of Miguna Miguna and his tormentor, Mr Njihia, as they leave Dubai for…



