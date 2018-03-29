Here is a photo of BEATRICE MUTHONI, the evil lady who held captive her house help for 4 years in Runda.

Thursday, March 29, 2018 -

This evil lady by the name Beatrice Muthoni Nderitu is on the spot for mistreating and subjecting her house help to torture in her Runda home for 4 years.





The 25-year old house help left the country shocked with her heart-breaking story over her ordeal.





Since 2014, she has never been allowed to leave the house, never talked to her family and forced to work from 4am-12am without rest.





She managed to escape and narrated her ordeal on Citizen TV.





Her employer was arraigned in court but she denied the accusations.





See the video of the house help narrating her tribulations.



