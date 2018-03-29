Here is the man who is behind MIGUNA’s woes, he is the one pulling all the strings - UHURU and RAILA are clean

Thursday March 29, 2018

- A number of National Super Alliance (NASA) legislators were overheard on Wednesday saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, are not behind the troubles that have befallen self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna.





The MPs, who were meeting at an up market city restaurant, said Deputy President William Ruto is the man behind the harassment of Miguna Miguna.





They say Ruto is doing this to destabilise the…



