Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - Here are PHOTOs of MIGUNA MIGNA's beautiful wife, JANE, and their kids (PHOTOs)
Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - Self proclaimed NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, who has been giving Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, sleepless nights, has a very beautiful wife and kids back in Canada.
Miguna’s family resides in Canada where he was deported to after administering an oath to Raila Odinga.
He has 4 girls and one boy.
