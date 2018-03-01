Here are PHOTOs of MIGUNA MIGNA’s beautiful wife, JANE, and their kids (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - Self proclaimed NRM leader, Miguna Miguna, who has been giving Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, sleepless nights, has a very beautiful wife and kids back in Canada.

Miguna’s family resides in Canada where he was deported to after administering an oath to Raila Odinga.

He has 4 girls and one boy.

See photos of Miguna’s beautiful family in the next page

