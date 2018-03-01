Here are Media people Cambridge Analytica used to do dirty work for UHURU/ RUTO including that LADY linked to S3X with State House.

The end of Cambridge Analytica brings with it more calamity unto those who partook in the demonic venture, to use subliminal messaging to drive a wedge between peace-loving Kenyans.





The mainstream media played a key role in propagating hate-speech, and were reading from the same script. If you read the Facebook posts of the various foot-soldiers in the war against Kenyans, they all had a common message.





The main link-man between Cambridge Analytica and the journalists was Alex Chamwada. Surprisingly, KTN has refused to sack him, and have continued to provide him with a platform to wage this unholy way against peace and harmony.





On one axis, there was John Allan-Namu who was paid to sanitize the IEBC cooked figures, destroying a life-long career where he used to project himself as a voice of reason.





Then there was Carole Kimutai from the same media house.





From Royal Media Services, we had the terrible Francis Gachuri who if you remember, provided prime-time coverage to the “Tyranny of Numbers” a narrative coined by Cambridge Analytica, to cement the already toxic idea that two tribes can/will rule Kenya forever.





Francis Gachuri is…



