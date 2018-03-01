Have you listened to the conversation between MIGUNA and the captain who was flying the plane he was forced into, Good Lord (Watch VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Politics, Videos 04:43
- The stand-off between Miguna Miguna and security agents at JKIA has exposed Kenya to the world as a banana republic.
We have come across this video of the self-proclaimed NRM leader having a conversation with the captain of the plane he was forced into and you can see how the mzungu pilot is shocked to see such madness happening in the 21st Century.
This video will leave you speechless.
Watch it.
