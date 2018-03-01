Guy narrates how they saved a PR@ST!TUT3 in Nairobi from ‘Kanju’ and she gave them free ‘NUNU’ in their car.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 08:05
Thursday, 29 March 2018 - There’s this guy who has narrated how he was strolling the streets of Nairobi with his friend and they came across a pr@st!tut3s being chased away by ‘kanjus’.
One of the pr@st!tut3s begged them to let her enter their car and she will give them anything they wanted.
They agreed and the pr@st!tut3 paid them with free s3x.
They ‘ate’ her in turns.
This is how the guy narrated about the ‘ special offer’ on K-Talk.
Read post in the next page
Page 1 2