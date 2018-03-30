Greedy RAILA ODINGA has abandoned me, he has dumped me in Dubai and has not even called - MIGUNA MIGUNA cries out

Greedy RAILA ODINGA has abandoned me, he has dumped me in Dubai and has not even called - MIGUNA MIGUNA cries outNews, Politics 16:08
Friday March 30, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has abandoned him.
In a statement from Dubai where he is receiving treatment after being deported from Kenya, Miguna accused the ODM wing, particularly Raila Odinga, of abandoning him.
He said since his incarceration at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday he has not seen any…
