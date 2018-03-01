Government Jobs in Kenya - KUCCPS

ICT Officer



Job Ref. Code KUCCPS 035/18

Reporting to the Manager, ICT, the officer is responsible for supporting the Placement Service’s business systems and shall also work closely with other departments by advising and providing technical support to determine the best course of action for their IT systems.

Key Responsibilities

· Analysing needs, developing and implementing business and computer systems solutions to keep our systems current with changing technologies;

· Analysing current programs including performance, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problem programs, and designing solutions to problematic programming;

· Document code consistently throughout the development process by listing a description of the program, special instructions, and any changes made in database tables or procedures;

· Supporting the network administration in designing, installing, operating and maintaining information systems technology including local and wide area networks and associated peripheral devices;

· Supporting database services to ensure the highest standards of availability, resilience, integrity, security and performance as required by the Placement Service and other dependent business systems;

· Create new network user accounts, alter user system details and remove past user accounts and ensure all servers are backed up correctly and to carry out regular test restores;

Minimum Requirements

For appointment to this position, a candidate must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in relevant work in the Public Service or in the Private Sector;

· Have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Information Technology, Computer Science/Engineering or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

· Have experience and training in PHP, Python, MySQL and related Open Source Technologies additional knowledge in Oracle certificate or other related or equivalent qualifications; and

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution









Database Administrator

Ref. Code KUCCPS 034/18

Reporting to the Manager ICT, the officer will support and maintain the varied number of databases running within the Placement Service.

Key Responsibilities

· Support of production database services to ensure the highest standards of availability, resilience, integrity, security and performance as required by the Placement Service and other dependent business systems;

· Design, develop and administer the Placement Service databases and database packages and procedures;

· Performance monitoring, reporting, and tuning of the Placement Service databases;

· Review and tune SQL or database logic code or scripts;

· Ensure security and access control;

· Provide technical support to ICT development team in the design, development, testing, tuning and implementation of their various database applications and or projects;

· Create and maintain SQL queries and routines;

· Provisioning of (database) development and testing environments;

· Write ad hoc queries based on schema knowledge for various reporting requirements and data extract requests;

· Deal with complex data models and object relational database mapping, while producing complex reports;

· To ensure all servers are configured correctly with regard to security patches, software versions, security configuration, and recoverability and that, all servers are backed up correctly and to carry out regular test restores; and

· Support staff in execution of difficult technical tasks, including data extracts and the creation of specialised reports.

Minimum Requirements

For appointment to this position, a candidate must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in relevant work in the Public Service or in the Private Sector;

· Have a Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following fields: Information Technology, Computer Science/Engineering or any other relevant and equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

· Have experience and training in MySQL, and Microsoft SQL, Unix based operating systems, XML or other related or equivalent qualifications; and

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Network & System Security administrator

REF. CODE KUCCPS 033/18

Reporting to the Manager ICT, the officer will ensure that the Placement Service’s automation, computer communications and data processing are supported by the most optimal technology available; that computer technology is maintained and used in such a way as to reduce costs to the Institution.

He/she will also be responsible for all aspects of information technology security.

Key Responsibilities

· Assisting in the formulation and implementation of a disaster recovery strategy for the information infrastructure of the Placement Service.

· Administering, configuring and ensuring Network Connectivity of IT resources within the organisational network.

· Enabling access to E-mail and Internet for authorised users.

· Ensuring availability of network resources (LAN, WAN) to all staff who require and the security of limited access resources. This includes planning, documenting network infrastructure and implementing any needed expansions or upgrades.

· Creating and maintaining documentation of network infrastructure, resources, maintenance, operating and troubleshooting procedures.

· Ensuring a measure of physical security and access control to sensitive data and the access to the ICT data centre through physical and other system controls.

· Implementing network security measures to protect information, software and hardware.

· Diagnosing, troubleshooting, and resolving user software and hardware issues, and replacing defective components when necessary.

· Operate and coordinate telecommunications systems including automated networks and the full spectrum of data links and circuits and diagnose equipment failures and replace faulty parts and telephony equipment;

· Ensure proper backing up of organisational data; and

· Administering disaster recovery processes.

Minimum Requirements

For appointment to this position a candidate must:-

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in relevant work in the Public Service or the Private Sector;

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following fields: Information Technology, Computer Science/Engineering, or any other relevant and equivalent qualification, from a recognised institution;

· Have experience and training in MCSE, CCNA, A+, Cisco Certified Network Associate, ICDL or any other equivalent qualifications; and

· Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

