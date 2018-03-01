Government Jobs in Kenya - Kiambu

Sub-County Administrators



Job Description

Kiambu County Public Service Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified person to fill the following position in the Department of Roads, Transport, Public Works and Utilities. This is pursuant to Article 235 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 and Section 63 of the County Government Act, 2012.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Development of policies and plans;

· Ensure effective service delivery;

· Coordinate the management and supervision of the general administrative functions in the Sub-County unit;

· Coordination of developmental activities to empower the community;

· Provision and maintenance of infrastructure and facilities of public services;

· Facilitation and coordination of citizen participation in the development of policies, plans and delivery of services;

· Exercise functions and powers delegated by the County Public Service Board under section 86 of the County Government Act.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a holder of at least a first degree from a university recognized in Kenya;

· Demonstrate thorough understanding of Kiambu County and its Sub-Counties.

· At least five (5) years in management/administration or management in public service;

· Demonstrated high degree of professional competence;

· Be a Kenyan Citizen.









Assistant Director – Operations & Maintenance (Electrical)

Duties and Responsibilities

· Manage integration of renewable energy generation into existing systems;

· Develop objectives and policies directed toward energy consumption;

· Devise and review policies and systems for utilizing energy resources in the county;

· Screen, monitor and communicate good practices in the area of energy;

· Promote renewable energy, and energy saving technologies that can contribute to sustainable utilization of natural resources;

· Support community initiatives that will enhance adaptation to climate change and poverty reduction;

· Co-ordinate and control of division’s energy activities including but not limited to public lighting;

· Promote energy conservation in the County;

· Carry out regular Energy Audits and surveys on County Equipment, Hospitals, Buildings etc.

· Increase renewable energy awareness across the County through training, workshops and other initiatives.

Requirements for Appointment

· Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Equivalent from an Institution recognized in Kenya;

· Registerable with EBK and ERC;

· At least five (5) years relevant experience in the field of energy from a reputable organization and served in senior position.

How to Apply

All applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed curriculum vitae with names, address and telephone contacts of three referees. Academic and professional certificates, testimonials, national identity card or passport and any other supporting documents. Clearly indicate the position applied for both on the cover letter and the envelope.

Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary County Public Service Board P O Box 2362 – 00900 KIAMBU

Hand delivered applications should be dropped in the specific box provided on the first floor Thika Sub-County offices (at the County Public Service Board offices – Room 103) between 8.00 a.m and 5.00 p.m on weekdays.

Applicants should seek clearance from and attach copies or evidence thereof of the CURRENT (valid in 2018) documents below.

· Kenya Revenue Authority

· Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission

· Criminal Investigation Department (Certificate of Good Conduct)

· Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

· Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) Applications should reach the County Public Service Board (CPSB) on or before the 16th April,2018.