Government Jobs in Kenya - KCAA

Human Capital Officer



Job Description

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for providing regulatory oversight, air navigation services and aviation training in Kenya. The Authority is seeking to recruit qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the above vacant position.

REF: HR/07/18

Department / Section : Human Resources & Administration

Reports To : Senior Human Capital Officer (Planning & Recruitment)

Job Purpose

To facilitate the review, updating of the organization structures, manpower plans, monitoring, evaluating the recruitment and succession management processes

Responsibilities

· Facilitating the planning, coordination of staff recruitment; selection, placement; succession; retention; and separation plans by:

1. Documenting, maintaining and updating of job descriptions and organizational structures

2. Evaluating CV’s and maintains a database of potential candidates

3. Maintaining an integrated employee database system

4. Collecting, documenting and analysing staff performance appraisals

5. Maintaining and updating employee records;

· Processing information for Human Capital Management Advisory Committee, disciplinary committee and staff interview panels,

· Preparing job indents for advertising;

· Preparing periodic reports for the section;

· Facilitating interview sessions for interview panels.

· Performing any other duties assigned by the Senior Planning and Recruitment Officer.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management OR A Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences such as Business Administration; Organizational Development and Management, or Labour Management from a recognized university with a Diploma in Human Resource Management. Experience

· 3 years working experience in Human Resource in a comparable and reputable organization.

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Proficiency in computer applications.

· Generalist HR background is an advantage

· Working knowledge of HRMIS.









Senior Human Capital Officer

Job Description

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for providing regulatory oversight, air navigation services and aviation training in Kenya.

REF: HR/05/18

Department / Section: Human Resource and Administration

Reports To: Chief Human Capital Officer – Training and development

Job Purpose

To coordinate and monitor implementation of training plans in line with the organization’s training master plan.

Responsibilities

· Implementing training plans based on the annual training calendar;

· Organizing and monitoring all training and development activities such as induction programmes; seminars and workshops; industrial attachment; and exchange programmes;

· Coordinating with line managers on the identification of training needs and updating of training plans;

· Monitoring and evaluating the impact of training activities;

· Liaising with training providers / institutions; Directorate of Industrial Training on staff training and Industrial attachment.

· Updating skills inventory integrated with other HR systems;

· Ensuring the training and development programs are linked to performance needs and succession plans;

· Monitoring the implementation and utilization of the departmental training budget and advising accordingly;

· Receiving and analysing the mandatory back to work reports and liaising with respective supervisors for their implementation;

· Preparing periodic training reports;

· Facilitating knowledge sharing within the Authority;

· Performing any other duties assigned by the Chief HCO Training and development.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management. OR A Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences such as Business Administration; Organizational Development and Management or Education from a recognized university with a Diploma in Human Resource Management.

· Certificate in either curriculum development or training of trainers.

· Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage.

· 5 years’ working experience in Human Resource in a comparable and reputable organization.

Knowledge and skills

· Working knowledge of HR management information Systems;

· Proficiency in computer application;

· Knowledge of Labour Laws;

· Good interpersonal and communication skills

· Excellent presentation skills.









Manager Aeronautical Information Services

Job Description

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for providing regulatory oversight, air navigation services and aviation training in Kenya.

REF: ANS/AIS/01/18

Department: Aeronautical Information Services/MAP

Reports To: Director Air Navigation Services (DANS)

Job Purpose

To develop and establish an AIS/MAP System for the effective implementation of the relevant ICAO Standards and National Regulations.

Responsibilities

· Developing and implementing policies and procedures.

· Preparing and implementing annual work plans and budgets.

· Investigating operational complaints and irregularities within the department and collaborating in the investigation of incidents and breaches of aviation regulations and procedures.

· Developing job description and ensuring optimal utilization of staff in the department.

· Conducting regular performance reviews of staff to determine training and development needs and ensuring the highest standards of performance in the department.

· Recommending changes in personnel, equipment, communication, space and operating positions, including the evaluation, development and research of new systems and equipment.

· Preparing and implementing the department’s operational plans and budgets to achieve targets in line with the KCAA strategy.

· Liaising with the planning and development team to identify improvements to the AIS/MAP system.

· Liaising closely with Internal Audit to ensure good governance practices in the department.

· Maintaining close coordination with AIS/MAP service users and other departments as may be necessary.

· Initiating actions to implement the regulations, standards and recommendations specified in national, regional and ICAO AIS/MAP plans, including quality management systems and safety management systems to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

· Performing any other duty as may be assigned by Director Air Navigation Services.

Qualifications

· A Masters degree in an aviation related field from a recognized University.

· A Bachelor degree in Geographical Information Systems, Geography, survey and Aviation related field.

· Certificates in Aeronautical Information Services from an ICAO recognised training institution.

· Certificate in Aeronautical Cartography from an ICAO recognized training institution.

· Training in Management and Leadership.

· 5 years’ experience in a senior position related to Aeronautical Information Services.

· Proven experience for financial and people management.

Knowledge and skills

· Extensive knowledge of the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and ICAO standards

· Working Knowledge of International Air Law

· Practical knowledge of Aeronautical Information/ MAP procedures,

· Knowledge of trends in the Aviation Industry.

· Ability to manage crises by directing recourses appropriately.

· Good written and verbal communication skills.

· Proficiency in Microsoft office suite /Computer literate.









Manager Engineering Services

Job Description

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for providing regulatory oversight, air navigation services and aviation training in Kenya.

REF: ANS/ENG/01/18

Department: Engineering Services

Reports To: Director Air Navigation Services Job Purpose To plan, implement and maintain quality and cost effective Aviation facilities, services and resources associated with air navigation services.

Responsibilities

· Formulating, planning and implementing policies, programmes and procedures concerning the acquisition and maintenance of Communication, navigation and surveillance facilities.

· Overseeing the implementation of technical standards and recommended practices as per ICAO annex 10 and Kenyan Standards.

· Investigating operational complaints and irregularities within the department and collaborating in the investigation of incidents and breaches of aviation regulations and procedures.

· Developing job description, maintaining discipline and ensuring proper deployment of staff in the department.

· Conducting regular performance reviews of staff to determine training and development needs and ensuring the highest standards of performance.

· Coordinating research and development of new systems and equipment.

· Preparing and implementing the department’s operational plans and budgets to achieve targets in line with the KCAA strategy.

· Coordinating with the planning and development team to identify improvements to the Engineering Services.

· Liaising with Internal Audit to ensure good governance in the department.

· Liaising with the Quality Management department to ensure effective service delivery.

· Liaising with the regulator to implement effective inspection and surveillance of equipment

· Managing Aeronautical frequency spectrum utilisation and coordinating the allocation of radio telephony call signs with ICAO.

· Developing and appraising Aeronautical Telecommunications infrastructure and systems.

· Maintaining safety management System for CNS.

· Performing other official duties as may be assigned by Director Air Navigation Services.

Qualifications

· A Masters degree in an aviation related field from a recognized University.

· Bachelor’s degree in either Electrical, Telecommunication, or Electronic Engineering from a recognised university.

· Certificate in at least three CNS Equipment Maintenance Courses.

· Registered as a professional Engineer with the Engineers Registration Board of Kenya.

· Training in Management and Leadership

· 5 years’ experience in a senior position in a similar engineering environment.

· Proven experience for financial and people management. Knowledge and skills

· Extensive knowledge of the Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations and ICAO standards.

· Project Management and Implementation skills.

· Knowledge of trends in the Aviation Industry.

· Ability to manage crises by directing recourses appropriately.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Computer literate

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should submit their applications attaching copies of relevant certificates, testimonials and a detailed updated Curriculum Vitae giving among others, details of day time contacts and full contacts of three professional referees to the address below.

The applications should be received not later than 10th April 2018.

Details of the job specifications can be obtained from the KCAA website at www.kcaa.or.ke

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority is an equal opportunity employer and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

The Director General Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Aviation House – JKIA P. O. Box 30163 – 00100 NAIROBI