Government Jobs in Kenya - Kakamega

Hair Dressing & Beauty Instructors



Job Description

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Department Of Education, Science and Technology

Vacancies Per Sub County Matungu Sub County (15 Posts)

Name: Polytechnic Masaba Courses Hair Dressing & Beauty Technology

Terms of Service: 1 year Contract – (Stipend: Kshs.10, 000 p.m)

The officer will report to the Principal of a County Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Training the course/trade he/she is appointed to handle in strict adherence to curriculum;

· Developing schemes of work, lesson plans and give lecture notes;

· Offering hands on practical technical skills as required for effective competency acquisition;

· Preparing internal exams;

· Administering/supervising and assessing trainee(s) in his/her course;

· Preparing trainees for external examination;

· Engaging in Co-curriculum activities; and

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Relevant experience will have added advantage;

· Diploma in the relevant technical area from a recognized college or equivalent qualifications;

· Have a certificate in pedagogy (teaching strategies);

· Demonstrate professional competence in the technical area;

NOTE:

· Applicants For The Above Positions Are Required To Get Clearance From The Criminal Investigation Department.

· A copy of this clearance MUST be attached to the application documents.









Motor Vehicle Technology Instructors

Job Description

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Department Of Education, Science and Technology

Vacancies Per Sub County Matungu Sub County (15 Posts)

Name Of The County Polytechnic Lunganyiro

Terms of Service: 1 year Contract – (Stipend: Kshs.10, 000 p.m)

The officer will report to the Principal of a County Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Training the course/trade he/she is appointed to handle in strict adherence to curriculum;

· Developing schemes of work, lesson plans and give lecture notes;

· Offering hands on practical technical skills as required for effective competency acquisition;

· Preparing internal exams;

· Administering/supervising and assessing trainee(s) in his/her course;

· Preparing trainees for external examination;

· Engaging in Co-curriculum activities; and

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Relevant experience will have added advantage;

· Diploma in the relevant technical area from a recognized college or equivalent qualifications;

· Have a certificate in pedagogy (teaching strategies);

· Demonstrate professional competence in the technical area;

NOTE:

· Applicants For The Above Positions Are Required To Get Clearance From The Criminal Investigation Department.

· A copy of this clearance MUST be attached to the application documents.









Fashion Design & Garment Making Instructor

Job Description

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Department Of Education, Science and Technology

Vacancies Per Sub County Matungu Sub County (15 Posts)

Name Of The County Polytechnic Lunganyiro

Terms of Service: 1 year Contract – (Stipend: Kshs.10, 000 p.m)

The officer will report to the Principal of a County Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Training the course/trade he/she is appointed to handle in strict adherence to curriculum;

· Developing schemes of work, lesson plans and give lecture notes;

· Offering hands on practical technical skills as required for effective competency acquisition;

· Preparing internal exams;

· Administering/supervising and assessing trainee(s) in his/her course;

· Preparing trainees for external examination;

· Engaging in Co-curriculum activities; and

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Relevant experience will have added advantage;

· Diploma in the relevant technical area from a recognized college or equivalent qualifications;

· Have a certificate in pedagogy (teaching strategies);

· Demonstrate professional competence in the technical area;

NOTE:

· Applicants For The Above Positions Are Required To Get Clearance From The Criminal Investigation Department.

· A copy of this clearance MUST be attached to the application documents.









Building & Construction Technology Instructor

Job Description

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Department Of Education, Science and Technology

Vacancies Per Sub County Matungu Sub County (15 Posts)

Name Of The County Polytechnic Lunganyiro

Terms of Service: 1 year Contract – (Stipend: Kshs.10, 000 p.m

Duties and Responsibilities

· Training the course/trade he/she is appointed to handle in strict adherence to curriculum;

· Developing schemes of work, lesson plans and give lecture notes;

· Offering hands on practical technical skills as required for effective competency acquisition;

· Preparing internal exams;

· Administering/supervising and assessing trainee(s) in his/her course;

· Preparing trainees for external examination;

· Engaging in Co-curriculum activities; and

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Relevant experience will have added advantage;

· Diploma in the relevant technical area from a recognized college or equivalent qualifications;

· Have a certificate in pedagogy (teaching strategies);

· Demonstrate professional competence in the technical area;

NOTE:

· Applicants For The Above Positions Are Required To Get Clearance From The Criminal Investigation Department.

· A copy of this clearance MUST be attached to the application documents.









Carpentry & Joinery Instructor

Job Description

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Department Of Education, Science and Technology

Vacancies Per Sub County Matungu Sub County (15 Posts)

Name Of The County Polytechnic: Lunganyiro

Terms of Service: 1 year Contract – (Stipend: Kshs.10, 000 p.m)

The officer will report to the Principal of a County Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Training the course/trade he/she is appointed to handle in strict adherence to curriculum;

· Developing schemes of work, lesson plans and give lecture notes;

· Offering hands on practical technical skills as required for effective competency acquisition;

· Preparing internal exams;

· Administering/supervising and assessing trainee(s) in his/her course;

· Preparing trainees for external examination;

· Engaging in Co-curriculum activities; and

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Relevant experience will have added advantage;

· Diploma in the relevant technical area from a recognized college or equivalent qualifications;

· Have a certificate in pedagogy (teaching strategies);

· Demonstrate professional competence in the technical area;

NOTE:

· Applicants For The Above Positions Are Required To Get Clearance From The Criminal Investigation Department.

· A copy of this clearance MUST be attached to the application documents.









Electrical & Electronic Instructor

Job Description

Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya (2010) and the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, the County Government of Kakamega invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions:

Department Of Education, Science And Technology

Malava Sub County (24 Posts)

Name Of The County Polytechnic: KIMANG’ETI

Terms of Service: 1 year Contract – (Stipend: Kshs.10, 000 p.m

The officer will report to the Principal of a County Polytechnic.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Training the course/trade he/she is appointed to handle in strict adherence to curriculum;

· Developing schemes of work, lesson plans and give lecture notes;

· Offering hands on practical technical skills as required for effective competency acquisition;

· Preparing internal exams;

· Administering/supervising and assessing trainee(s) in his/her course;

· Preparing trainees for external examination;

· Engaging in Co-curriculum activities; and

· Perform any other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time.

Requirements for Appointment

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Relevant experience will have added advantage;

· Diploma in the relevant technical area from a recognized college or equivalent qualifications;

· Have a certificate in pedagogy (teaching strategies);

· Demonstrate professional competence in the technical area;

NOTE:

· Applicants For The Above Positions Are Required To Get Clearance From The Criminal Investigation Department.

· A copy of this clearance MUST be attached to the application documents.

How to Apply

Serving Polytechnic Instructors should submit their applications through respective Principals of County Polytechnics. Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport, and any other supporting documents to:

THE SECRETARY/CEO COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD P.O. BOX 458-50100 KAKAMEGA

The position applied for should be indicated on top of the envelope.

Kakamega County residents will be required to indicate their Sub-County and Ward of residence in the application. Hand delivered applications can be submitted at the County Public Service Board’s Reception located at Former Provincial Headquarters, Block ‘B’ 2nd Floor on or before 29th March, 2018.