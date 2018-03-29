GODEC speaks on DONALD TRUMP’s decision to replace him as US Ambassador in Kenya.

Thursday, March 29, 2018 - US President, Donald Trump, has recalled his Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec.





Trump has recalled Godec to Washington and nominated Illinois Senator, Kyle McCarter, as the new US Ambassador to Kenya.





Reacting to the move, Godec who has been the US envoy in the country for the last five years released the following statement.





“After more than five years in the position, I welcome President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Illinois State Senator Kyle McCarter to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Kenya.





"While the…





“While the…



