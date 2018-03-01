‘God will deport you to your grave’ - Angry KISII guy tells UHURU KENYATTA over MIGUNA’s debacle (VIDEO).

- Fiery Kisii political commentator, Samuel Okemwa, has told Uhuru Kenyatta that a time is coming when he will lose power and God will punish him for his evil deeds.





He was commenting on the recent illegal deportation and harassment of Miguna Miguna.





‘God will deport you to your grave. A time is coming when you will lose power.’ The fiery Okemwa told Uhuru.





Watch this video.



