Fly Emirates exposes MIGUNA MIGUNA badly! This man is a big liar, UHURU has not threatened us not to land

Friday March 30, 2018

- Emirates Airline has responded to claims by self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, that its flights to Nairobi from Dubai have been cancelled.





Miguna, who was deported to Dubai on Wednesday, has been peddling rumours that Emirates refused to fly him back to Nairobi due to orders from the Kenyan Government.





“It’s more than 13 hours since I was violently dumped at the Dubai following my assault, drugging and being placed in Emirates Air unconscious. “





“So far, Air Emirates has refused to…



