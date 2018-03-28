Facebook Governor MIKE SONKO refuses that he is planning to resign! Wacheni Ushenzi! I am here to stay until 2022

Wednesday March 28, 2018 -

Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has dismissed media reports that he is contemplating to resign because he is unable to deliver services to Nairobians.





Since August last year, Sonko has been among the most useless Governors in the country.





Kenyans say that he is only posting statements on social media without making any tangible development to Nairobians.





Many say he is…



