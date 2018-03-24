DUALE scuttles the RAILA/ UHURU deal – We will not discuss with baba about electoral justice or change of governance

Saturday March 24, 2018

- National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has clarified that they are not interested in talking about electoral justice with NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





This is even as Raila reconciled with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the two agreed to talk about a wide range of things, among them electoral justice.





Duale also said Jubilee will not support any move to change Kenya's governance structure from Presidential to...



