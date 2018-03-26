DRAMA at JKIA as MIGUNA MIGUNA refuses to be deported to Dubai aboard an Emirates flight - VIDEO

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, was bundled into an Emirates Flight EK722 to Dubai

on Monday evening at around 11 pm

However, Miguna who had just landed in Kenya after he was deported to Canada six weeks ago, raised hell, protesting and refusing to board the plane.





"I'm not going! I'm not going! I'm not boarding! I'm not boarding because I don't have a passport!





"The captain cannot fly! You cannot take me away from my own country! Kill me.. I'm not afraid of your gun! I'm not going to Dubai," protested Miguna, at around 11pm.





Watch the video below from inside the flight