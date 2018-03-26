DRAMA at JKIA as MIGUNA MIGUNA refuses to be deported to Dubai aboard an Emirates flight - VIDEO

DRAMA at JKIA as MIGUNA MIGUNA refuses to be deported to Dubai aboard an Emirates flight - VIDEONews 15:00
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - Self declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, was bundled into an Emirates Flight EK722 to Dubai on Monday evening at around 11 pm.
However, Miguna who had just landed in Kenya after he was deported to Canada six weeks ago, raised hell, protesting and refusing to board the plane.
"I'm not going! I'm not going! I'm not boarding! I'm not boarding because I don't have a passport!
"The captain cannot fly! You cannot take me away from my own country! Kill me.. I'm not afraid of your gun! I'm not going to Dubai," protested Miguna, at around 11pm.
The capture of Miguna Miguna pic.twitter.com/8xTS41m0Kq— Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) March 26, 2018
Watch the video below from inside the flight
The plane had to leave without Miguna after the captain said he would not carry an unwilling passenger.
Earlier, NASA leader, Raila Odinga, stormed JKIA where Miguna was detained but he could not help him.
The court had ordered the Government to facilitate the return of Miguna after declaring his deportation as illegal.
Here is a video of Miguna's arrest in front of Raila
Miguna arrested like a criminal in front of Baba pic.twitter.com/ZfgLcSwNOK— Robert Syundu (@RobertSyundu) March 26, 2018
Banana Republic at work!!!!!!!
