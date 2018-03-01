Data Collection Intern Vacancy in Nairobi

Amazon Fronts Ltd



Vacant Position: Data Collection Intern in Nairobi

Our client in automotive industry is looking for data collection intern position.

The data collection intern will report to the sales manager, the holder of this position will be tasked with conducting market research, building a customer database from the region in the various markets segments.

He / she will work closely with the entire sales and marketing team, the retails markets team and the business development team.

The data collection intern should have strong networking and interpersonal skills preferably with roots in high market research.

Key Result Areas

· Collecting data on potential clients

· Conducting markets survey / research in the allocated region

· Organizing and submitting data within the required time frames in the prescribed format

Experience Profile

· Diploma / degree in business related course or at least a fourth year student

· Knowledge in the geographical region allocated

· Data collection skills

· Data entry skills with a knack for numbers

· Hand experience in operating spreadsheets

· Contacts & networks of the company clients in the geographical region allocated

· Basic understanding of the market segments within the required region

Personal Attributes

· Strong organization skill in automotive industry

· Multi-tasking and problem solving skills

· Good customer service skills

· Computer literate

· Team player

· Good communication skills

· Negotiation skills