Customer Service Agents Jobs in Nairobi

13:00

Wheelz is an online store that provides high quality Skates and other sporting merchandize, to encourage a healthy vibrant lifestyle for both children and adults.
Customer Service Agents
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Summary: Responsible for providing great customer service, to satisfy our clients needs, and ultimately generating revenue for the business.
MUST meet the Criteria below:
·         Have a college Diploma (Degree holders may be overqualified for this position).
·         Minimum C in KCSE
·         21 – 28 years
·         Gentlemen are encouraged to apply
To Apply
Email: wheelzkenya@gmail.com

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno