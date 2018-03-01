Customer Service Agents Jobs in Nairobi

Wheelz is an online store that provides high quality Skates and other sporting merchandize, to encourage a healthy vibrant lifestyle for both children and adults.

Customer Service Agents

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Summary: Responsible for providing great customer service, to satisfy our clients needs, and ultimately generating revenue for the business.

MUST meet the Criteria below:

· Have a college Diploma (Degree holders may be overqualified for this position).

· Minimum C in KCSE

· 21 – 28 years

· Gentlemen are encouraged to apply

To Apply