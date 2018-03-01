Customer Service Agents Jobs in Nairobi

Customer Service Agents Jobs in NairobiJobs and Careers 13:00
Wheelz is an online store that provides high quality Skates and other sporting merchandize, to encourage a healthy vibrant lifestyle for both children and adults.
Customer Service Agents
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Summary: Responsible for providing great customer service, to satisfy our clients needs, and ultimately generating revenue for the business.
MUST meet the Criteria below:
· Have a college Diploma (Degree holders may be overqualified for this position).
· Minimum C in KCSE
· 21 – 28 years
· Gentlemen are encouraged to apply
To Apply
Email: wheelzkenya@gmail.com