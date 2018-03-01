Customer Service Agent Job in Kenya

Customer Service Agent Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 04:33
Customer Service Agent
Our client is seeking to recruit a motivated and self-driven professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:
Responsibilities
Requirements
The Customer Service Agent will be responsible for responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails as well as providing technical support to customers.
· Handling and resolving customers’ issue via email, online chatting tools and phones (inbound and outbound)
· Providing answers and solutions to the customers in a professional manner
· Responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails
· Ensuring that more complex customer issues are followed up and resolved in a timely manner
· Developing customer relationships by maintaining contact at an appropriate level
· Ensuring feedback on recurring customer issues is given to the Team Leader
· Diploma/ Degree in Customer Service or any related field
· A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a contact centre environment
· Strong organisational skills, with a proven track record of working under pressure and tight deadlines
· Excellent communication, problem solving and interpersonal skills
· A proven team player with a can do attitude. Flexible approach to working in a dynamic and often hectic environment
How to Apply
All job applications can be made by sending an email of their CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke with the subject of the email being the job they wish to apply for.