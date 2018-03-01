Customer Service Agent Job in Kenya

04:33

Customer Service Agent

 Our client is seeking to recruit a motivated and self-driven professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:
The Customer Service Agent will be responsible for responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails as well as providing technical support to customers.

Responsibilities

·      Handling and resolving customers’ issue via email, online chatting tools and phones (inbound and outbound)
·      Providing answers and solutions to the customers in a professional manner
·      Responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails
·      Ensuring that more complex customer issues are followed up and resolved in a timely manner

·      Developing customer relationships by maintaining contact at an appropriate level
·      Ensuring feedback on recurring customer issues is given to the Team Leader

Requirements

·      Diploma/ Degree in Customer Service or any related field
·      A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a contact centre environment
·      Strong organisational skills, with a proven track record of working under pressure and tight deadlines
·      Excellent communication, problem solving and interpersonal skills
·      A proven team player with a can do attitude. Flexible approach to working in a dynamic and often hectic environment
How to Apply
All job applications can be made by sending an email of their CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke with the subject of the email being the job they wish to apply for.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno