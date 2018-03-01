Customer Service Agent Job in Kenya

Customer Service Agent



Our client is seeking to recruit a motivated and self-driven professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office:

The Customer Service Agent will be responsible for responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails as well as providing technical support to customers.

Responsibilities

· Handling and resolving customers’ issue via email, online chatting tools and phones (inbound and outbound)

· Providing answers and solutions to the customers in a professional manner

· Responding promptly and effectively to incoming customer calls, chats and emails

· Ensuring that more complex customer issues are followed up and resolved in a timely manner

· Developing customer relationships by maintaining contact at an appropriate level

· Ensuring feedback on recurring customer issues is given to the Team Leader

Requirements

· Diploma/ Degree in Customer Service or any related field

· A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a contact centre environment

· Strong organisational skills, with a proven track record of working under pressure and tight deadlines

· Excellent communication, problem solving and interpersonal skills

· A proven team player with a can do attitude. Flexible approach to working in a dynamic and often hectic environment

How to Apply