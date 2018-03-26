Check out Photos of MIGUNA MIGUNA departing from LONDON for NAIROBI

Monday, March 26, 2018- Self-declared National Resistance movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, is expected to touch down at JKIA today at 2:30pm.





The abrasive lawyer, who is known to take no prisoners, was snapped checking into his flight at Heathrow Airport, London, United Kingdom.





Miguna was forcibly ejected out of the Country by the government and deported to Canada for his role in the controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.





It is interesting to see how he will be handled by the government now that Mr. Odinga and Uhuru have since made up and vowed to work together.





Taking to twitter, Miguna wrote:“I am scheduled to arrive at the JKIA on Monday, March 26, 2018, at 2.30pm aboard Emirates EK19 via Dubai,”





See photos below.



