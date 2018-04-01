Career Opportunities in Neema Hospital, Nairobi

Neema Hospital is a level 4 Mission Hospital situated at Kahawa Sukari and is designed to provide quality, affordable and sustainable health care to all.

The facility provides both in-patient and out-patient services on 24-hour basis.

The Hospital Board wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill the following vacant positions.

Clinical Officer

The Clinical Officer will work under the guidance of a Medical Officer in-charge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties include the following among others

· Seeing and Examining patients

· Diagnosing and treating ailments at the outpatient department in the hospital.

· Supervising and counselling staff engaged on routine patient care.

· Giving support and health education to patients.

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen

· Holder of a Diploma in Clinical Medicine from a recognized medical training college.

· Be registered by the Clinical Officers Council of Kenya.

Nursing Officer

2 Positions

The Nursing Officer will work under the guidance of a Nursing Officer in-charge.

The work will largely involve planning, supervision and provision of Nursing Care at the inpatient and outpatient departments of the hospital

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties include the following among others

· Assessing patients’ needs for nursing services

· Verification and maintaining information relating to patients admissions.

· Keeping records of drugs and supplies

· Guiding, supervising and counselling staff performing routing duties.

· Giving support and health education to patients.

· Any other Health duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen

· Holder of a Kenya Registered Nurse or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse Diploma from a recognized training College

· Be registered by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

Pharmaceutical Technologist

The Pharmaceutical Technologist will work under the guidance of a Medical Officer in Charge of the hospital.

Duties and Responsibilities

Specific duties include the following among others

· Receiving prescriptions for medicinal prod¬ucts from medical doctors and other health professionals, dispensing the drugs to patients;

· Preparing or supervising the preparation and labelling of liquid medicines, ointments, powders, tablets and other medications to fill prescriptions;

· Storing and preserving drugs subject to deterioration;

· Conferring with the doctor or his assistants regarding the ordering, stocking and the pricing of the drugs.

· Keeping a clear account of drugs bought and drugs sold in the prescribed register.

· Ensure order and cleanliness at the pharmacy

· Evaluating labels, packaging and advertising of drug products;

· Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements

· Must be a Kenyan Citizen

· Holder of a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology from a recognized medical training institution.

· Be registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board of Kenya.

All written applications, CVs, copies of certificates and testimonials, identity card etc should be submitted

to info@neemahospital.org

addressed to

The Chairman

Neema Hospital Board

P.O Box 32183 – 00600

Nairobi