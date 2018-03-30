Boyfriend of trolled Miss Multimedia University comes to her defense - She owes no one a big A$$ and tight B@@Bs (PHOTOs)

Friday, March 30, 2018 - Multimedia University held their culture week recently which culminated in the crowning of Mr &Miss MMU.





Richard Oloo and Mercygrace Kavata emerged Mr. and Miss MMU respectively.





However, some students feel that the lady did not deserve to win and took to social media to troll her.





Miss Kavata’s boyfriend, a guy by the name Gassizo Kenya, has come out guns blazing and told off cyber bullies in an emotional post on Facebook.





He wrote on FB:





“ My girlfriend has had enough insults through cyber bullying . She owes no one Big a** and Tight b**bs, I should be the one complaining.





“According to me and other people who cheered her on the runway and when she was announced the winner of MISS MMU 2018-2019 she deserved the crown. Why did you cheer though instead of protesting?





“To MMU Administration and Students Council if you believe that she didn't deserve the crown then come for it and leave us alone.





“You are torturing her both emotionally and psychologically. I'm sick and tired of receiving screenshots from family and…



