Book Keeper Job in Kenya

Job Vacancy:

Book Keeper

Summary: The person is responsible for computing, classifying and recording financial transactions to ensure the financial records of the organization are accurate.

Roles and Responsibilities

· Applying strong accounting skills, including A/P, A/R, purchasing backup, journal entries, and all bookkeeping through financial statement preparation

· Make recommendations on how to improve financial operations

· Compiles statistical, financial, accounting or auditing reports and tables pertaining to such matters

· Does bank Reconciliations, completing VAT returns and statutory payments

· Handles client payroll.

· Maintaining records according to generally accepted accounting principles including the recordation of general journal entries, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and reconciliation of bank statements

· Comply with local, state, and federal government reporting requirements

Minimum Requirements

· Must have CPA to at least section 5

· Degree is an added advantage

· Must be proficient at using Quickbooks

· Strong interpersonal and communication skills

· At least 1 year experience in a similar position

· Must have analytical skills

This is not permanent employment but a 6 months contract renewable depending n performance

Salary Ksh 15,000 – 20,000 net

Please note the position is to be filled as soon as possible. People who are not engaged anywhere at the moment are highly encouraged to apply.