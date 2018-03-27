Blow to KALONZO as Wiper Chairman Prof. KIVUTHA KIBWANA dumps him and rallies behind RAILA and UHURU

Tuesday March 27, 2018 - Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been dealt a career threatening blow after his party chairman, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, dumped him for NASA leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Kivutha Kibwana and other Kamba leaders changed tune and declared their support for the dialogue that was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga.





He urged the Kamba community to rally behind the handshake between Raila and Uhuru, noting that it...



