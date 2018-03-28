Blow to ANNE WAIGURU loses Supreme Court battle to MARTHA KARUA over her election - It is done for the Governor

Blow to ANNE WAIGURU loses Supreme Court battle to MARTHA KARUA over her election - It is done for the GovernorNews 10:25
Wednesday March 28, 2018 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has suffered a severe blow in the corridors of justice.
This is after she lost her appeal seeking to stop NARC Kenya leader, Martha Karua, from challenging her controversial victory in last year’s election.
While issuing the ruling, the Supreme Court declined to stop Karua from challenging Waiguru’s win.
This comes even as...
