Banking Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya - I&M Bank

I&M Bank Limited (a regional Bank with a fast growing branch network around the country) is looking to set up a Digital factory to drive its digital strategy. The Digital factory will work under a special function hived off from the day to day operations and will collaborate with different functions of the Bank to deliver solutions that are customer-centric in design and that will radically simplify business requirements and scale fast to full utilization using a clean sheet approach to deliver the desired value.



Developer

Job Description

The Bank is looking to recruit a competent and highly motivated individual for the following positions: Developer

Ref: Dfd/1/2018 – Developer – Digital Factory

Job Summary :

Drive product design from end-to-end to create distinctive visual digital solutions for client organization’s customers and employees. The Incumbent will report to the Digital Factory Manager or any other official as may be designated.

Key Accountabilities:

· Use agile engineering practices and various software and web development technologies to rapidly develop creative and efficient solutions that enhance the customer and employee experience

· Collaborate with other agile team members to craft clear user stories, design tests for prototypes and products, and continuously deliver product enhancements

· Communicate with the business about Agile processes to set and manage expectations about delivery methods and timelines

· Proactively take on challenging problems and effectively collaborate with people inside and outside the digital unit.

Qualifications and Competencies:

· 3+ years expert experience in HTML5/CSS/JavaScript and building mobile, responsive/adaptive web applications Experience with tooling and the web app development stack: grunt/gulp, bower, npm, GIT etc.

· Strong professional experience with Javascript MVC Frameworks (e.g., Angular JS, Backbone, etc.)

· Experience or working knowledge of one or more of the following programming languages: iOS ,Android or Angular Experience writing or utilizing RESTful API services and performance tuning large scale applications

· Experience working in a design/UX driven environment is an advantage

· Design Diploma or any other relevant course/ qualification in IT/ Software studies Knowledge

· Knowledge of agile values, principles and practises Knowledge of services in client’s industry









Scrum Master

Job Description

The Bank is looking to recruit a competent and highly motivated individual for the following positions: Scrum Master

Ref: Dfsm /1/2018 – Scrum Master

Job Summary :

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ employee solutions using the agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs. The Incumbent will report to the Digital Factory Manager or any other official as may be designated.

Key Accountabilities

· Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

· Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

· Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

· Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

· Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. tracker boards, JIRA) to create a trusting and safe team environment Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

Qualifications and Competencies:

· At least 1 successfully delivered project using Scrum methodology in the role as Scrum Master

· At least 3 successfully delivered technical projects with experience in software development and/or project management

· Relevant business degree Knowledge

· Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

· Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing, Agile Games Applicable knowledge of the technologies used by the team

How to Apply

If you believe you meet the above requirements, please send your application together with comprehensive curriculum vitae indicating your qualifications, present position, salary expectations and names and contacts of three referees.

Your application should reach the address below as soon as possible but not later than 6th April 2018. Please quote reference number followed by the position applied for in the application.

The General Manager-Human Resources

I&M Bank Limited

I & M Tower, Kenyatta Avenue

P.Box 30238 00100, Nairobi

Or email via : recruit@imbank.co.ke (preferred option)