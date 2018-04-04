Banking Jobs in Kenya - Co-operative Bank

Corporate Sales Dealer



Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

This position presents you with the opportunity to grow and develop an exciting career that will allow you to utilize your knowledge of the treasury function, the financial sector, banking services, capital markets and all key relevant stakeholders.

The role holder will be responsible for effective delivery of the full range of corporate foreign exchange products to customers with a view to growing revenues and maintain continuous engagements to create synergies and wider product reach.

Responsibilities

· Support the Head, Corporate Sales to ensure efficient and effective delivery of the full range of treasury products and services.

· Key focus will be to grow foreign exchange transactions from corporate clients and increase the banks penetration of business units by both retention and acquisition of new relationships.

· Actively contribute to improvements in quality/efficiency of treasury products delivery process and support product development and sales initiatives by other business units.

· Assist in developing and maintaining client visits with relationship managers and follow up on reported action points.

· Continuously engage the larger business divisions and build a network of relationships across all economic sectors.

· Deliver market information and insight to customers via daily briefs delivered by email, text message etc.

· Ensure service excellence to both internal and external customers.

· Maintain professionalism while working within the banks risk guidelines and matrices.

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree in a business related field. MBA and ACI Dealing certificates will be an added advantage.

· Hands on banking experience for a period of not less 3 years, with at least a minimum of 2 year in Corporate Relationship Management or Treasury sales.

· Excellent knowledge of treasury products with a thorough knowledge of end to end processes for treasury products and services.

· Market Knowledge of local and international events and their likely impact on currency and interest rates.

· A good knowledge of other bank’s products and services, the financial sector, banking services, capital markets and key relevant stakeholder organizations.

· Excellent analytical & presentation skills.

· Self-motivated, team player with an outgoing Personality.

· Ability to work under pressure and meet challenging targets.

· Good oral and written communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number CSD/FSD/2017 by 4th April, 2018 .

We are an equal opportunity employer.









Application & Infrastructure Security Officer

Are you a self-starter? Do you possess the ability to operate independently within minimum guidance yet producing measurable results?

We are looking for an experienced professional with an agile mindset and a capability to influence organizational direction for application and infrastructure security who will be responsible for end-to-end oversight of all security programs designed to protect infrastructure footprint.

Reporting to Head-ICT Security Operations, the role holder will enforce security policies to protect the organization’s computer infrastructure, networks and data by identifying vulnerabilities caused by weaknesses or flaws in software and hardware that could expose the infrastructure to a security breach.

He/she will evaluate the effectiveness of existing security measures, such as firewalls, password policies and intrusion-detection systems and make recommendations to improve security based on their assessments and knowledge of current and emerging threats.

Responsibilities

· Develop and maintain a prioritized asset and applications register of all ICT assets in the bank.

· Configure reviews across Infrastructure Devices, Servers and Databases to ensure that a threat-aware approach to systems and infrastructure setup is adopted.

· Enforce policies, secure configurations and rulesets that will enforce protection of data and limit user access as appropriate. Ensure all bank systems are appropriately hardened to enforce protection of data.

· Enforce patch management across all enterprise systems. Ensure that all systems are regularly updated and report on discrepancies based on criticality.

· Ensure firewalls, switches and other infrastructure are up to date and are running optimized security configurations and policies.

· Conduct regular penetration testing exercises on the Bank’s infrastructure to ascertain robustness of the security configurations and deployed tools in line with regulatory recommendations.

· Certify all system configurations are secure and adequate security controls are in place before any system goes live. Act as the Change & Configuration Manager and work with Technical Teams, Service Managers to ensure systems promoted to live are compliant to internal policy.

· Coordinate and conduct red team tests with the SOC / risk team to assure on IOC (indicators of compromise) detection capabilities.

· Communicate security risk through documentation, conversation, and presentations with an objective of driving awareness and informed decision making for the ICT team.

Requirements

· An IT related Bachelor’s degree or Business related degree with relevant IT Security professional qualifications i.e. Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)/ Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification/ Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) CCIE (Security), CEH, CHP or other relevant security certifications.

· At least 3 years’ experience in leading ICT Security Services Strong knowledge of security architectures and technologies including assessment, methodologies, compliance standards etc.

· Knowledge of security standards and compliance like PCI, HIPAA, Sarbanes Oxley, ISO 27001, NIST, CSF, COBIT, ITIL, SANS 20.

· Good understanding and knowledge of security assessment, vulnerability management, penetration testing methodologies and toolsets.

· Working knowledge and experience in penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

· Knowledge of common cybersecurity threats and sources of cybersecurity information.

· Good understanding and knowledge of risk assessment, risk procedures, security assessment, vulnerability management, penetration testing.

· Excellent Business Relationship, interpersonal communication, presentation and Stakeholder management skills.

How to Apply